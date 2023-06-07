Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

