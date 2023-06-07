Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stake Trimmed by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after buying an additional 620,034 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% during the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,939,000 after buying an additional 1,314,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. 535,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3145 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

