Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. 3,322,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.