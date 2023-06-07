Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 567,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.