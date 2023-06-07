Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,199. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

