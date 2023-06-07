Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.72 and last traded at $85.58. Approximately 51,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 60,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

