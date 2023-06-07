Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,588,000. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,258,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,831,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 847,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 877,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

