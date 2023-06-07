Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $212.74. 1,294,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,409. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $293.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

