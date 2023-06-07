Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.00. 1,068,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.16. The firm has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

