Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 148,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,075. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

