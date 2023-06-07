Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2023 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00.

6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00.

6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00.

6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $235.00.

6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $197.00 to $203.00.

5/31/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $200.00.

5/25/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $185.00.

5/22/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $175.00.

5/17/2023 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.88. 1,269,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,878 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 124,804 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

