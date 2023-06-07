Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/2/2023 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/2/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $235.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $197.00 to $203.00.
- 5/31/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $200.00.
- 5/25/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/25/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $185.00.
- 5/22/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $175.00.
- 5/17/2023 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/5/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/26/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of VEEV traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.88. 1,269,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,878 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
