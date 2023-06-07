Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.74 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Trading Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 1,858,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,055. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.03 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.