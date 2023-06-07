Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth $239,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 671,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 551,077 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 85,521 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 154,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veradigm Stock Up 2.6 %

About Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Veradigm has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

