Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. 795,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

