Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.77

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 220568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Vertex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $53,089.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,981,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,685,914 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,460. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

