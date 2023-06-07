Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Deutsche Bank AG’s 10th Largest Position

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 113,765 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of Visa worth $2,020,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 283.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,357. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $418.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

