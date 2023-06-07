Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.49

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4882 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 89,901 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

