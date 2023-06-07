Vp plc (LON:VP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 26.50 Per Share

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VP traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 645 ($8.02). The stock had a trading volume of 26,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. The firm has a market cap of £258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.81 and a beta of 0.76. VP has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($11.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 649.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 677.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.93) price target on shares of VP in a research note on Wednesday.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

