VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Up 7.2%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.32. 28,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 48,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

A number of research firms have commented on VSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VSE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

