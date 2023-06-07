VVS Finance Tops One Day Volume of $462,425.64 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $104.47 million and $462,425.64 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,654,777,869,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,453,154,535,510 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

