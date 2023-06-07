Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) shares rose 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 93,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 67,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

