Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $29,026,959.98 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $29,026,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,084,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,166. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

