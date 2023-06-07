Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 318,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,404,475 shares of company stock worth $2,188,792,473. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 631,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,064. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

