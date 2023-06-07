Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $604,405.60

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.72 million and approximately $604,405.60 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,635,234 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

