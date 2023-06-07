Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.19

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $588,320.89 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00053458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00036346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,635,237 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

