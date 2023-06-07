WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 3.2%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.95 ($39.73) and last traded at €36.70 ($39.46). Approximately 4,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.55 ($38.23).

WashTec Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €39.05 and a 200 day moving average of €37.50.

About WashTec

(Get Rating)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.