Wealth Alliance Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $354.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $357.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

