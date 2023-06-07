Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BDX opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

