Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 565 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $514.85. The stock had a trading volume of 321,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

