Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,001 shares of company stock valued at $26,664,600. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.90 on Wednesday, reaching $228.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,184,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,405,453. The firm has a market cap of $723.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

