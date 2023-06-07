Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,584. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

