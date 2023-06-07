Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $132.54. 495,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

