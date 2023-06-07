Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 358,306 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.