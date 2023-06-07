Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 2,718,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,799,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

