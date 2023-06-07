Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 62,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,897. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

