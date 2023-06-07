Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,385,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,064,000 after acquiring an additional 146,335 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,511,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 679,120 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

