Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 1,268,285 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 386,029 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BALT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. 82,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

