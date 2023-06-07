Wells Fargo & Company Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $800.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $790.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $663.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $1,861,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $70,179,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $741,983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

