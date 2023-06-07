West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. 945,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,661. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

