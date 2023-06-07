Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 47,269 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 238,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,160,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 138,582 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 91.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 105,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile



Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Further Reading

