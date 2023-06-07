William Blair Weighs in on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report released on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

NYSE COO opened at $352.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.11. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

