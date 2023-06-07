WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.03

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 366087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $666.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

