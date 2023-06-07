Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Up 6.4%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 204,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,247,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

