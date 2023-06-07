WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.47

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.4657 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91.

WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

WPP stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WPP by 49.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WPP by 51.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

