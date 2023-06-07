Wrapped BNB Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $817.03 million and $187.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $261.06 or 0.00985364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,129,708 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

