XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.