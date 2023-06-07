Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XEL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.