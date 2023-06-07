XRUN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $290.56 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $290.56 million and approximately $152,130.11 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

