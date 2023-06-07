XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $324.21 million and $175,866.78 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

