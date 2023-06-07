Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.50. The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 3347845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 828,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 2,548,000 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 100,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 245,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
Yext Price Performance
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yext (YEXT)
