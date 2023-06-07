Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.50. The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 3347845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Yext alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 828,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 2,548,000 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 100,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 245,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.